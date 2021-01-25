USDA Agricultural Research Service Innovations for Ready-to-Eat (RTE) Foods

Scientists at the Agricultural Research Service (ARS) Eastern Regional Research Center (ERRC) in Wyndmoor, PA, have identified a method to improve the safety of ready-to-eat (RTE) foods.

At ERRC, scientists conduct targeted fundamental and developmental research on a spectrum of areas, including chemical and microbial food preservation and processing technologies, edible films and active packaging technologies, and sustainable bioenergy and agricultural practices.

ERRC lead scientist Vijay Juneja discussed his model for improving the microbiological safety of RTE foods in this Meet the Expert video interview from the Food Safety Research Information Office at the National Agricultural Library (NAL). Due to busy lifestyles, consumers have come to rely heavily on RTE food products. These foods include minimally processed, extended shelf-life, refrigerated RTE meat and poultry products with reduced salt and do not require additional cooking. Some RTE foods are frozen and quickly microwaved for convenience.

