Vital Farms CEO Applauds Beyond Meat, Oatley Trends: ‘So Much Industrial Food to be Disrupted’

Vital Farms (VITL) pledges to bring ethically produced eggs and butter to consumers, and is part of a growing movement to disrupt the food industry with more sustainable options.

The company prides itself on transparency within the food supply chain — an emerging macro trend as Americans seek healthier, more sustainable options.

“I think it’s a secular shift towards people being more conscious of food choices and wanting food to reflect their values,” Vital Farms CEO Russell Diez-Canseco told Yahoo Finance Live in an interview last week.

