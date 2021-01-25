Vital Farms CEO Applauds Beyond Meat, Oatley Trends: ‘So Much Industrial Food to be Disrupted’

Alexandra Canal, Yahoo Finance Live Dairy January 25, 2021

Vital Farms (VITL) pledges to bring ethically produced eggs and butter to consumers, and is part of a growing movement to disrupt the food industry with more sustainable options.

The company prides itself on transparency within the food supply chain — an emerging macro trend as Americans seek healthier, more sustainable options.

“I think it’s a secular shift towards people being more conscious of food choices and wanting food to reflect their values,” Vital Farms CEO Russell Diez-Canseco told Yahoo Finance Live in an interview last week.

