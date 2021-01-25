Cabot Creamery Seeks State Permission for Energy Project

CABOT, Vt. — The Cabot Creamery is seeking state approval to build a biogas generator at its facility in Cabot that will generate renewable energy from a byproduct of its manufacturing process.

The creamery is asking the Public Utilities Commission for permission to install and operate a bio-digester and electric generation equipment in Cabot.

The Caledonian Record reports the project would utilize wastewater that was used to sanitize its equipment and facilities.

