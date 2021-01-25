Cabot Creamery Seeks State Permission for Energy Project

Associated Press Dairy January 25, 2021

CABOT, Vt. — The Cabot Creamery is seeking state approval to build a biogas generator at its facility in Cabot that will generate renewable energy from a byproduct of its manufacturing process.

The creamery is asking the Public Utilities Commission for permission to install and operate a bio-digester and electric generation equipment in Cabot.

The Caledonian Record reports the project would utilize wastewater that was used to sanitize its equipment and facilities.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Associated Press

Related Articles

Dairy

The CEO of Cabot Creamery on Beating Sustainability Benchmarks

April 16, 2020 Ed Townley, Harvard Business Review

“Was this just another certification—like the Real milk seal and the Real Vermont seal that we’d already earned? Would the customers who bought our cheese and other products really care about this new label? What kind of burden would it place on our farmers, who, owing to our cooperative structure, were also our shareholders? How much work would it create for employees? How much would it cost us—up front and on an annual basis?”