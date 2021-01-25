Sue Taylor, Vice President of Dairy Economics and Policy for Leprino Foods, Receives IDFA Laureate Award

WASHINGTON, January 25, 2021—The International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) today recognized the remarkable leadership of Sue Taylor, vice president of dairy economics and policy for Leprino Foods Company, by honoring her with the IDFA Laureate Award during the association’s annual Dairy Forum. Now in its second year, the IDFA Laureate Award is given to a leader in the dairy industry who has made significant, prolonged contributions to the development and growth of dairy. Candidates from across the dairy industry as well as suppliers and academics are eligible, and the awardee is chosen by a panel of industry professionals.

Leprino Foods is the world’s largest mozzarella cheese maker and top producer of whey protein and dairy ingredients, supplying companies around the globe. Ms. Taylor grew up on a dairy farm and has spent more than 30 years in the industry. Her responsibilities at Leprino included leading the company’s economic, legislative and regulatory dairy policy efforts. She also managed the company’s milk procurement function for 20 years. During that time, Ms. Taylor served on the boards of several dairy organizations, including on the IDFA Executive Council, IDFA Cheese Board, and the board of the U.S. Dairy Export Council, among others. She most recently chaired IDFA’s Economic Policy Committee.

Prior to joining Leprino Foods, Ms. Taylor was a principal in a dairy economics consulting business and held various positions related to milk procurement, dairy economics, and agricultural lending. She holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Cornell University. Ms. Taylor retired from Leprino Foods at the end of 2020 after more than 25 years.

“In selecting Sue for this award, our panel recognized a mentor and leader in the dairy industry, someone who has positively influenced the careers of so many young economists and policy analysts. Sue’s intellectual curiosity, her technical competence and her passion for doing the right thing for dairy are key to a positive influence on the industry that will continue for years,” said Michael Dykes, D.V.M., president and CEO of IDFA.

“For her service to our industry and to IDFA, we are proud to present Sue Taylor with the IDFA Laureate Award.”

“This is truly an amazing honor for me because it represents the culmination of a very full and satisfying career in the dairy industry,” said Taylor. “I have been privileged to have had so many fascinating opportunities to work with the great people across this wonderful industry. I appreciate this recognition and thank the IDFA members and staff for the opportunities and support throughout my career.”

