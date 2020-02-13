Dietz & Watson Donates Deli Meats, Hot Dogs to Northeast Ohio Food Banks

AKRON/CLEVELAND — Dietz & Watson, of Philadelphia, a family-owned business founded in 1939, along with retail partner Giant Eagle Supermarkets, recently donated over 5,000 pounds of deli meats and beef frankfurters to the Akron-Canton Regional Foodbank, shown above, and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank as part of the Families Helping Families in-store program.



The program encourages consumers to purchase Dietz & Watson products to support a local charity or organization within the retailer’s community. For every pound of Dietz & Watson meats or cheeses that were purchased at these area supermarket delis and meat departments in November and December, a donation was made to the charity selected by each retailer. Over the past three years, the Dietz & Watson program has resulted in almost $250,000 in cash and product donated to local charities, according to company officials.

