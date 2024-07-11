Caputo Cheese to Present at IFT FIRST: Unveiling the Science Behind Fresh Mozzarella and its Award-Winning Portfolio

Chicago, IL – Caputo Cheese, the leading manufacturer of the highest quality products and award-winning cheeses, is pleased to announce its upcoming exhibit at IFT FIRST (Institute of Food Technologists’ Food Improved by Research, Science, and Technology) on July 14-17, 2024, at McCormick Place in Chicago. Caputo Cheese will showcase its outstanding cheeses, featuring Orecchiette di Mozzarella, in the South Building, Booth 1502, Agriculture Pavilion. The brand will also lead a highly anticipated Taste of Science session delving into the fascinating science behind its specialty, Fresh Mozzarella.

The Taste of Science Session titled “The Science Behind a Culinary Icon: Fresh Mozzarella – sponsored by Caputo Cheese” is on Tuesday, July 16 from 2:30-2:45 PM in the Exhibit Hall, Booth 5212. Jason Herbert, ACS CCP and Head of Culinary/R&D at Caputo Cheese will guide audiences in discovering the historical origins of mozzarella production, the pivotal role of specific proteins and enzymes, and the physicochemical processes bestowing its unique characteristics.

“I am thrilled to share the intricate science and craftsmanship that goes into creating our Fresh Mozzarella. This session will delve into the fascinating process that transforms something as common as milk into a beloved culinary icon. I plan to present key insights that will deepen appreciation and understanding of this versatile cheese,” states Herbert.

At the show booth, Caputo Cheese will highlight its award-winning portfolio and commitment to research and development through advanced technology in modern cheese production. Visitors will also have an opportunity to observe the brand’s array of products including Nodini, awarded best-in-class at the World Championship Cheese Contest and its featured product, Orecchiette di Mozzarella. This versatile product, designed for the perfect melt, has much to offer. Although it is perfect for pizza, this product also complements warm and cold salads. Orecchiette di Mozzarella is a great fit for restaurants, pizzerias, and Manufacturing.

Natale Caputo, CEO and President of Caputo Cheese comments, “We are honored and excited to present at IFT FIRST, sharing our passion, pride, and expertise in cheese manufacturing. Alongside showcasing our dedication to cheese excellence, we look forward to engaging with our customers and other industry professionals.”

IFT FIRST: Annual Event and Expo is the popular food science, technology, and innovation show organized by the Institute of Food Technologists (IFT), a nonprofit scientific organization committed to advancing the science of food and its application across the global food system for the B2B segment. The centerpiece of the expo floor is the world’s largest food science and innovation expo featuring over 1,000 exhibitors from across the food system sharing the latest in ingredient, equipment, processing, technology, safety, R&D, and packaging solutions.

About Caputo Cheese

Caputo Cheese specializes in the manufacturing and processing of fine Italian cheeses, including Parmesan, Romano, Asiago, and Fresh Mozzarella. Since 1978, the Caputo family has been crafting the finest cheeses, and the company’s award-winning products possess the quality, flavor, and consistency only high standards and family pride can produce. The brand’s Italian cheeses, hand-crafted products, artisanal style, and creative applications are recognized around the world and in the industry, led by its specialty Nodini–honored Best of Class at the 2024 World Championship Cheese Contest. Carrying on this legacy, Natale Caputo, CEO and President of Caputo Cheese, is gaining notoriety in the industry for modernizing the family business with his forward-looking approach, dynamic leadership, and state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. The Caputo Cheese team engages with customers on new and relevant concepts, techniques, and innovations catering to their growing needs–one bite at a time! The full Caputo Cheese experience is available through their website, along with foodservice and select retail stores. For more information, please visit @caputocheese (Instagram, Facebook and Twitter) and www.caputocheese.com.