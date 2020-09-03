Embrace the Tradition with Lioni’s Reveal of a Fresh New Look for Retail Fall 2020

Union, NJ – Lioni is embracing the launch of their fresh new packaging for retail as they roll out their updated branded look to complement their already existing bestsellers.

In Fall 2020, we can expect Lioni’s traditional fresh mozzarella retail cups to encompass their recognizable beauty shots with an added “Wow” factor. During the re-brand Lioni felt it was vital to maintain the original warm imagery that not only set them apart from other mozzarella companies but expressed their core traditions.

“We welcome the rebirth of our retail cup line, as it gets an elegant uplift! The retail cup line echoes the prominent existing premium line with an alluring rich brown color and its vibrant flavorful imagery with a distinctive yet traditional feel. It perfectly complements the radiant and graceful look of the Burrata,

Burrata with Truffles, and Bufala Mozzarella,” said Teresa Salzarulo Conforte, Vice President of Marketing. “Enormously successful in enduring quality, it was only a matter of me before it received its elegant uplifting. When we originally designed the retail cup line the star ng point was my family’s heritage of quality cheese-making and I did not deviate in its essence, in fact, I embraced that principle and placed each cup center-stage. In continuing with this vision, we kept its vivid photography and its meticulous details inspired by my family’s spirit of cooking,” she added.

The new packaging will stand out as a premier choice for customers as they reach for fresh mozzarella products on store shelves. Lioni’s existing Artistry retail cup line es in seamlessly with the traditional line’s new look.

Lioni’s Fresh Mozzarella retail cups are all natural, with no additives or preservatives and are rBST free. They’re a stand-out amongst other mozzarella products with their creamy, smooth texture and exceptional taste. They are available in 8 oz cups of traditional mozzarella varieties as well as in a unique marinated blend. They have a shelf-life of 28 days from date of manufacture.

About Lioni Lacini, Inc.

The Salzarulo Family began its tradition in the Lacini business in the town of Lioni, Italy, many decades ago. Bringing old world Italian values and traditions to Brooklyn, NY, they transformed their small neighborhood family business into a nationally renowned manufacturer and distributor of fresh mozzarella products. Lioni utilizes modern technology and computer-monitored equipment imported directly from Italy. A strict attention on to detail goes into every step of production. Lioni supplies buyers with a full product line of fresh mozzarella, burrata and Bufala products for both food service and retail demands across the United States. They currently ship nationally each week via refrigerated trucks. For more information, contact Lioni Lacini, Inc. 908-686-6061 or [email protected], www.lionimozzarella.com.