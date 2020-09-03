EggLife Foods Announces Distribution in Texas with Central Market Partnership

CHICAGO, Ill. – EggLife Foods, Inc., the Chicago-based food brand that uses cage-free eggs, not flour, to reimagine carbohydrate-heavy foods, announces that it is expanding distribution into Texas with Central Market®. The expansion will include all 9 Central Market locations.

The additional distribution marks the brand’s first distribution partnership in the Southwest, extending the brand’s growing presence to include over 400 stores across multiple retail partners in the Midwest.

“We are beyond excited to introduce EggLife Foods to the state of Texas,” says Ross Lipari, Chief Sales Officer of EggLife Foods, Inc. “Central Market provides an experience completely their own, one that delivers high-end options through inspiring store designs and unique epicurean events and festivals. Their product knowledge is top-notch, and we can’t wait to further establish this partnership in the future.”

egglifeTM egg white wraps contain less than 30 calories, less than or equal to one gram of carbohydrates or fewer and five grams of protein each, and are gluten-free, grain-free, dairy-free and soy-free. The wraps are available in four flavors – Original, Italian style, Rye style and Southwest style.

About EggLife Foods, Inc.