New Royal FloraHolland Joint Venture Optimizes Logistics Chain in Floriculture

Royal FloraHolland is to join forces with leading transporters in the floriculture sector De Winter Logistics, Van Zaal Transport and Wematrans. The joint venture will be called Floriway. With this partnership, they will be building the best possible logistics chain for the floriculture industry. This way, logistics will be structured as the grower or buyer wishes for all transactions, for both the clock and direct trade. At the same time, we are making sustainable improvements in efficiency for the sector in the area of floriculture transport.

Royal FloraHolland will have a majority interest in the joint venture. All activities of the transport companies involved are included in the partnership, including the activities that are not carried out via Royal FloraHolland or Floriday. The new company will initially operate independently. For their own clients and employees, the transport companies in the joint venture will continue to operate under their own names for now. Therefore, nothing will change for growers and buyers for the time being. Starting in 2021, we will have a gradual integration of the parties involved. All partners involved are represented in the joint venture’s management, led by Toon Vos as managing director and Frank van Antwerpen as interim financial director.