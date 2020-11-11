Surprising Results In Pinching Trial Cut Flower Hydrangeas

De Kwakel – In 2020 Hydrangea Breeders Association (HBA) did a pinching trial with cut flower hydrangeas on their test location at Agriom, De Kwakel: two plants of each variety were pinched mid March, two plants were pinched April 1st and two plants were pinched April 15th.

The aim was to gain knowledge about the suitability to spread the harvest of the HBA pruning varieties.

Erik van Rossum shows some of the surprising results in this video.

