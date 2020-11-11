Surprising Results In Pinching Trial Cut Flower Hydrangeas

Hydrangea Breeders Association Floral November 11, 2020

De Kwakel – In 2020 Hydrangea Breeders Association (HBA) did a pinching trial with cut flower hydrangeas on their test location at Agriom, De Kwakel: two plants of each variety were pinched mid March, two plants were pinched April 1st and two plants were pinched April 15th.

The aim was to gain knowledge about the suitability to spread the harvest of the HBA pruning varieties.

Erik van Rossum shows some of the surprising results in this video.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Hydrangea Breeders Association

Related Articles

Floral

Chrysal aims to Keep Hydrangea Fresh During Transport and in Shop

July 3, 2019 Chrysal

The name hydrangea comes from the Greek “hydor,” meaning water, and “angos,” meaning jar or vessel. This roughly translates to “water barrel,” referring to the hydrangea’s need for plenty of water. Because of this the hydrangea needs extra water to prevent wilting during transport and in the shop.