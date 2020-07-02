Hydrangea Breeders Association Recaps VIP Event

De Kwakel – HBA looks back on a successful VIP event in week 24 at Agriom in De Kwakel. Quite a few relations could be greeted and brought up to date with a nice presentation of about sixty HBA varieties, including some promising new selections.

The hydrangeas were grown as a garden plant in 15 liter containers from our young plant supplier Kötterheinrich in Lengerich, Germany.

The event was organized as an alternative to the canceled FlowerTrials and Hydrangea Night. As an extra gift, visitors received an appropriate handmade face mask with a hydrangea pattern by Jacqueline van Wetten of Groenjournalist.nl. In return, HBA donates an appropriate amount to the Dutch Lung Foundation.

