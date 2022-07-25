New Cut Hydrangeas Royal Grandeur and Royal Highness in Production

De Kwakel – Richard, Jeffrey and Stefan Olyerhoek of the Rith Flowers nursery and director Jaap Stelder of breeder HBA raise their glasses to the new cut hydrangeas Royal Grandeur and Royal Highness. The family business Rith Flowers from Amstelveen is the first nursery to take the two new HBA cut hydrangeas into production. This event was festively celebrated at the HBA Hydrangea Night that took place during the FlowerTrials week.

Royal Highness is a double-flowered cut hydrangea with an excellent shelf life. The white mopheads turn green during the season.

Royal Grandeur has soft colored mopheads and is available in pink and in blue. Semi-classic, the mopheads display a combination of soft pink and soft green flowers.

