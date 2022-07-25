New Cut Hydrangeas Royal Grandeur and Royal Highness in Production

Hydrangea Breeders Association Floral July 25, 2022

De Kwakel – Richard, Jeffrey and Stefan Olyerhoek of the Rith Flowers nursery and director Jaap Stelder of breeder HBA raise their glasses to the new cut hydrangeas Royal Grandeur and Royal Highness. The family business Rith Flowers from Amstelveen is the first nursery to take the two new HBA cut hydrangeas into production. This event was festively celebrated at the HBA Hydrangea Night that took place during the FlowerTrials week.

Royal Highness is a double-flowered cut hydrangea with an excellent shelf life. The white mopheads turn green during the season.

Royal Grandeur has soft colored mopheads and is available in pink and in blue. Semi-classic, the mopheads display a combination of soft pink and soft green flowers.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Hydrangea Breeders Association

Related Articles

Floral

Selecta One Previews FlowerTrials 2019

Selecta One Floral May 29, 2019

As in previous years, we will exhibit at a Dutch and at a German location during FlowerTrials® 2019. Discover our large assortment shows and spectacular concepts. From 11th to 14th June 2019, daily from 8 am to 6 pm, visitors can convince themselves and be inspired by our current assortment and by the new varieties and marketing concepts.

Floral

Positivity Prevails at Sun-Drenched FlowerTrials

FlowerTrials Floral June 28, 2022

The vibe at FlowerTrials® could not have been more positive is the conclusion shared by both exhibitor and visitor! After a gap of 3 years everyone who has business in pot and bedding plants and was able to travel visited FlowerTrials® to see the latest developments in ornamental breeding, glean information on new commercial opportunities and meet with each other!