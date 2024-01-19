On Show in MANTS: New Early Flowering Hydrangea from HBA

De Kwakel – From January 10 – 12, HBA was present at MANTS, the Mid-Atlantic Nursery Trade Show in Baltimore, USA. Together with Aldershot Greenhouses, a well-known quality hydrangea grower of cuttings, pre-finished and finished products, we presented a display of various pot hydrangea plants.

New on show was a hydrangea variety that excels in early blooming (see picture). This new pot plant cultivar features double pink flowers, while the blue version showcases lilac-colored blooms. Notably, the robust branching structure adds to its appeal. This early-blooming variety will be available for the North American market in the near future.

For more information about this new potted hydrangea variety or the entire collection from HBA, please contact Jan ten Brinke, j.ten.brinke@agriom.nl or +31 6 5582 62626

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Hydrangea Breeders Association