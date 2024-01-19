Chrysal celebrates 75 years of flower food this year. For three-quarters of a century, Chrysal’s flower food has been extending the lifespan of flowers, allowing consumers worldwide to enjoy their flowers even longer. However, with this milestone, we are not only celebrating the past but also taking the time to focus on a sustainable future.

Founded in 1929, Chrysal has been developing flower food since 1949 to ensure flowers stay beautiful for a longer time. With a continuous commitment to research and development, Chrysal has become the global expert in flower care. Over the years, florists and consumers have relied on Chrysal’s expertise to keep flowers looking beautiful.

As Chrysal commemorates this anniversary, we also reflect on the responsibility we have towards future generations. Sustainability is at the core of Chrysal’s values. Therefore, we are dedicated to environmentally friendly packaging such as paper sachets and sachets made from recyclable plastic. Without compromising on quality, we contribute to a healthier planet for future generations by reducing plastic or using reusable materials.

Even after 75 years, Chrysal continues to focus on developing flower nutrition and sustainable sachets while reducing our ecological footprint. Together, we look forward to a future where flowers symbolize not only beauty but also sustainability and care for our planet.

Chrysal International

Sustainability has never been more relevant than today. Sustainability is part of our core. At Chrysal, we feel a strong responsibility to future generations. As the global market leader in flower nutrition, we want to contribute to a more beautiful world for everyone. It is our ambition to set the standard for the flower industry by wanting to be climate neutral. We want to help all our partners achieve their sustainability goals. We are ready to share and expand our knowledge. Together we can make a zero-impact flower industry a reality.