Homemade Remedies Are No Substitute for Flower Food

We have all heard somewhere along the line that when you have a vase of fresh flowers you need to add a little something to the water to make them last. Copper pennies, aspirin, soda, white wine, bleach and lemonade are among the most popular home remedies. Lemonade is actually the closest to something that works; it can help up to a point in that flowers need nutrition in the form of sugar. Slightly raising the acidity of the water (lemonade contains citric acid) also aids water uptake. However, the big problem with lemonade is that its “cleaning” properties are inadequate: the resulting growth of micro-organisms in the water could cause blockages in flower stems and make the blooms wilt. Sugar also helps bacteria multiply more quickly.

Although it may be a feel good, in actuality these home remedies are quite ineffective because none of them contain all the necessary ingredients to feed and nourish the stems. Only formulated commercial flower foods contain all the correct ingredients in the right proportions to enable flowers to last longer.

Why is it important to use flower food?

While a flower is still attached to a plant with roots, it receives nourishment which allows it to grow and develop. When the flower is cut from the plant it loses its source of nourishment and water. Fresh cut flower food was developed to simulate the flower’s originate environment and allow for the flower to fully develop and open. Used properly, flower food will provide optimal vase life and greater enjoyment to the customer.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: FloraLife