FloraLife Offers Liquid Sachets on String for Use on FreshSealer Automated Bouquet Taping Equipment

WALTERBORO, S.C. – FloraLife, a division of Smithers-Oasis Company, and worldwide leader in providing solutions throughout the flower journey from propagation to presentation, announces the availability of its liquid sachets on string for FreshSealer automated taping and application equipment. The product is available in Europe/UK.

All formulations of FloraLife’s liquid sachet packets, including FloraLife® Express Universal, are now available on string for use by bouquet operations on FreshSealer automated taping machines. The FloraLife liquid food packets are automatically applied on the bouquet process line, reducing handling of fragile bouquets and eliminating the need for additional labor, which frees up employees for other tasks.

FloraLife’s liquid sachets on string are compatible with FreshSealer automated floral closure equipment. Manufactured by The Tape Factory, the equipment can be leased and is available for trial periods. Using this innovative equipment, liquid sachets can be applied at speeds of up to 3,600 packets per hour.

“FloraLife’s liquid sachets on string are a huge time saver that significantly improves the efficiency of larger bouquet operations,” said Jim Daly, Vice President, FloraLife/Grower Global Operations and Corporate Research. “We are delighted to have the opportunity to partner with The Tape Factory to bring this innovative technology to the industry.”

“We are very excited to share our expertise with FloraLife as we collaboratively offer this innovative technology to the floral industry to benefit everyone in the floral chain,” said Daniël Aarts, Commercial Director, The Tape Factory. “Having the ability to automatically tape liquid flower food sachets will reduce labor for our customers, while increasing production of their quality floral bouquets. Taping guarantees that the FloraLife packets reach the consumer, and the increased vase life allows for more time to enjoy the bouquet.”

The FloraLife® brand includes a complete line of products that support the entire cut-flower distribution chain from harvest to vase, from growers to wholesalers and from supermarkets and retail shops to the consumer. FloraLife® branded products provide the ultimate enjoyment experience for the end consumer with solutions for pretreatment, hydration, transport and storage, and flower food solutions for nourishment and conditioning.

For more information on FloraLife’s liquid sachets on string, contact Mark Allen, Global Product Manager, at mallen@smithersoasis.com or a local FloraLife representative.

About Smithers-Oasis

Smithers-Oasis’ global expertise in the plant and flower business stretches from propagation to presentation. With locations in more than 20 countries and resources around the world, Smithers-Oasis manufactures and markets floral foam and floral media, postharvest products, growing media, floral sprays and dyes, and flower arranging supplies for the floriculture and horticulture industries. OASIS®, FLORALIFE®, and DESIGN MASTER® are three of the company’s most recognized brands founded in 1954, 1938, and 1961, respectively. With more than 65 years of experience with foaming technology, Smithers-Oasis also manufactures and markets specialty foams for a wide variety of applications including temperature-controlled packaging, cast-alternative impression, absorption and molding. The company’s driving purpose is “to help people express and experience emotion by adding value to flowers and plants.” Smithers-Oasis, a privately owned company, is headquartered in Kent, Ohio, USA.