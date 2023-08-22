Canadian Potato Council Commends Conclusion of CFIA’s Soil Testing in Prince Edward Island

Prince Edward Island Potato Board Produce August 22, 2023

OTTAWA, ON – The Canadian Potato Council (CPC) is pleased that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has completed its investigation in Prince Edward Island. Since fall 2021, almost 50,000 soil samples have been collected on the Island as part of Agency’s investigation to manage potato wart.

“I would like to thank CFIA for their ongoing efforts to efficiently collect and process the high volume of soil samples over the past 20 months,” said CPC’s Chair Bill Zylmans. The thorough investigation unearthed only four finds of potato wart spores in fields that are associated with the same operation and in land that has part of the Potato Wart Long-Term Management Plan. That is 0.008% incidence. Investigation results indicate limited incidence in fields growing potatoes destined for the on-island processing market. The recent detections are within a distance of 12 km of each other and continue to be monitored and regulated under CFIA’s Potato Wart Long-Term Management Plan.

“We look forward to working with the federal government to review the long-term management plan this fall as part of our commitment to guide our decisions based on data, science, international standards and best practices,” added Zylmans.

Related Articles

Produce

U.S. Potato Industry Supports CFIA Action to Protect Canadian Provinces and U.S. after Additional Disease Detections

National Potato Council Produce November 24, 2021

The National Potato Council (NPC) and grower organizations throughout the United States welcomed the announcement by Canada’s Acting Chief Plant Health Officer, David Bailey, to prevent the spread of potato wart from Prince Edward Island (PEI) by restricting the movement of PEI potatoes to other Canadian provinces and the U.S.

Produce

Minister Bibeau Announces $28M to Support Prince Edward Island Potato Producers Impacted by Trade Disruptions

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada Produce December 24, 2021

Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food Marie-Claude Bibeau announced $28 million in funding to support Prince Edward Island (PEI) potato farmers affected by trade disruptions. The Government of Canada is taking a Team Canada approach and working collaboratively with the Province of PEI and industry to support potato growers and resume full market access for PEI fresh potatoes.