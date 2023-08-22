Canadian Potato Council Commends Conclusion of CFIA’s Soil Testing in Prince Edward Island

OTTAWA, ON – The Canadian Potato Council (CPC) is pleased that the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has completed its investigation in Prince Edward Island. Since fall 2021, almost 50,000 soil samples have been collected on the Island as part of Agency’s investigation to manage potato wart.

“I would like to thank CFIA for their ongoing efforts to efficiently collect and process the high volume of soil samples over the past 20 months,” said CPC’s Chair Bill Zylmans. The thorough investigation unearthed only four finds of potato wart spores in fields that are associated with the same operation and in land that has part of the Potato Wart Long-Term Management Plan. That is 0.008% incidence. Investigation results indicate limited incidence in fields growing potatoes destined for the on-island processing market. The recent detections are within a distance of 12 km of each other and continue to be monitored and regulated under CFIA’s Potato Wart Long-Term Management Plan.

“We look forward to working with the federal government to review the long-term management plan this fall as part of our commitment to guide our decisions based on data, science, international standards and best practices,” added Zylmans.