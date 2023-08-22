Superfresh Growers New Crop Apple Season: Abundance and Quality Unite

Promotion Opportunities Abound with Ample Volume from the 2023 apple crop
Yakima, WA – As the new crop apple season dawns upon us, there is cause for
excitement in the apple industry. Washington State, proudly reports a remarkable 29% increase
in its apple crop. This surge in production can be attributed to the favorable spring conditions
that have nurtured a bountiful yield of clean and high-quality fruit.
There will be promotional opportunities for all retail channels. Retailers can anticipate a steady
stream of apples to support year-round promotions. “This will be a year to not repeat last
year’s merchandising plans,” describes Cat Gipe-Stewart, Director of Marketing. “We have
more apples, and better quality this year. This is the year to put apples front and center and
PROMOTE!”
This year’s apple harvest showcases an impressive double-digit growth in volume across all
varieties. This abundance translates into a comprehensive selection that caters to all palates
and preferences, boasting a bonanza of colors. Notably, Honeycrisp and Cosmic Crisp varieties
have been particularly remarkable, exhibiting substantial growth and exceptional quality. In a
testament to their popularity, consumers are transitioning between these two choices.
Capitalizing on this trend, a dual promotion strategy is recommended, either endorsing both
varieties jointly or alternating between them to provide a compelling one-two-punch offering.
A standout contender this season is Autumn Glory®, a variety poised for a substantial surge in
volume. With distinct notes of cinnamon and caramel, and a name that evokes the essence of
fall, Autumn Glory® presents a compelling choice for pre-holiday promotions, especially in the
month of November.
In a year marked by ample crop size, Superfresh Growers is dedicated to delivering impeccable
quality that maximizes returns for the farming community. The overall fruit quality is projected
to surpass last year’s standards, characterized by a remarkable two-size increase in fruit
dimensions. Notably, this year’s distribution will exhibit a higher concentration of sizes within
the mid-range of the bell curve, with reduced volume at both extremes of size.
Quality undeniably takes center stage this year, evident through the impeccably clean and
unblemished fruit across the spectrum, spanning across organic and conventional crops. The
spring weather in May created ideal growing conditions, fostering a robust bloom and optimal
pollination. Additionally, spring temperatures facilitated optimal nutrient absorption, a marked improvement over the comparatively colder spring of 2022, ensuring the development of
beautifully sized and high-quality fruit across most varieties.
“The 2022 crop year was difficult for growers and we look forward to put the past behind us
and look ahead to new crop. We had the perfect storm last year with snow disrupting
pollination season and then an early freeze at harvest, creating a short crop with less than ideal
quality. We can leave that in the rearview mirror now,” explains Gipe-Stewart.
As we embark on this fruitful 2023 season, it becomes evident that quality reigns supreme.
Superfresh Growers invites you to indulge in the unparalleled excellence of this year’s apple
harvest, embodying the dedication and expertise of Washington State’s apple growers.