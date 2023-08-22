Superfresh Growers New Crop Apple Season: Abundance and Quality Unite

Promotion Opportunities Abound with Ample Volume from the 2023 apple crop

Yakima, WA – As the new crop apple season dawns upon us, there is cause for

excitement in the apple industry. Washington State, proudly reports a remarkable 29% increase

in its apple crop. This surge in production can be attributed to the favorable spring conditions

that have nurtured a bountiful yield of clean and high-quality fruit.

There will be promotional opportunities for all retail channels. Retailers can anticipate a steady

stream of apples to support year-round promotions. “This will be a year to not repeat last

year’s merchandising plans,” describes Cat Gipe-Stewart, Director of Marketing. “We have

more apples, and better quality this year. This is the year to put apples front and center and

PROMOTE!”

This year’s apple harvest showcases an impressive double-digit growth in volume across all

varieties. This abundance translates into a comprehensive selection that caters to all palates

and preferences, boasting a bonanza of colors. Notably, Honeycrisp and Cosmic Crisp varieties

have been particularly remarkable, exhibiting substantial growth and exceptional quality. In a

testament to their popularity, consumers are transitioning between these two choices.

Capitalizing on this trend, a dual promotion strategy is recommended, either endorsing both

varieties jointly or alternating between them to provide a compelling one-two-punch offering.

A standout contender this season is Autumn Glory®, a variety poised for a substantial surge in

volume. With distinct notes of cinnamon and caramel, and a name that evokes the essence of

fall, Autumn Glory® presents a compelling choice for pre-holiday promotions, especially in the

month of November.

In a year marked by ample crop size, Superfresh Growers is dedicated to delivering impeccable

quality that maximizes returns for the farming community. The overall fruit quality is projected

to surpass last year’s standards, characterized by a remarkable two-size increase in fruit

dimensions. Notably, this year’s distribution will exhibit a higher concentration of sizes within

the mid-range of the bell curve, with reduced volume at both extremes of size.

Quality undeniably takes center stage this year, evident through the impeccably clean and

unblemished fruit across the spectrum, spanning across organic and conventional crops. The

spring weather in May created ideal growing conditions, fostering a robust bloom and optimal

pollination. Additionally, spring temperatures facilitated optimal nutrient absorption, a marked improvement over the comparatively colder spring of 2022, ensuring the development of

beautifully sized and high-quality fruit across most varieties.

“The 2022 crop year was difficult for growers and we look forward to put the past behind us

and look ahead to new crop. We had the perfect storm last year with snow disrupting

pollination season and then an early freeze at harvest, creating a short crop with less than ideal

quality. We can leave that in the rearview mirror now,” explains Gipe-Stewart.

As we embark on this fruitful 2023 season, it becomes evident that quality reigns supreme.

Superfresh Growers invites you to indulge in the unparalleled excellence of this year’s apple

harvest, embodying the dedication and expertise of Washington State’s apple growers.