Trade Fair Aalsmeer is Approaching Again

This autumn sees the return of Trade Fair Aalsmeer. This international floriculture expo is one of the most important events of the year for growers, buyers, exporters and their customers. This year, the fair will take place from Tuesday through Thursday, on 7, 8 and 9 November 2023.

Trade Fair Aalsmeer is considered the premier networking and inspiration event for the floriculture sector. The presence of over 600 exhibitors and over 20,000 visitors provides excellent opportunities to catch up, establish new contacts and do business. We therefore cordially invite you to register.

Come and gain inspirationFor three days, growers will present their new and existing ranges of flowers, plants and value-added products, providing ample opportunity to gain inspiration. The floor plan is now available: check it out here and find out who you can meet on these days.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Royal FloraHolland