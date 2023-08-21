Government of Canada Boosts Fromagerie L’Ancêtre’s Growth

TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC – Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED) and Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada (AAC)

The Government of Canada is granting a total of up to $1,077,100 in financial assistance to Fromagerie L’Ancêtre, a business with environmentally friendly production methods that manufactures several varieties of organic cheeses and butters.

The Minister of Tourism and Minister responsible for CED, the Honourable Soraya Martinez Ferrada, took the opportunity during a visit today to Fromagerie L’Ancêtre’s new packaging, ripening, and ageing plant in Trois‑Rivières to announce the Government of Canada contributions on her own behalf and on behalf of the Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Minister of Agriculture and Agri‑Food. She was accompanied by André Lamontagne, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food of Quebec and Minister Responsible for the Centre‑du‑Québec Region.

This support will enable Fromagerie L’Ancêtre to acquire cutting-edge ripening, cutting, and packaging facilities and new packaging equipment to improve the quality of its products, reduce the use of plastic film, have access to ecofriendly packaging, and become more energy efficient in its ageing process. Thanks to these investments, the business will be able to increase its productivity, reduce its production costs, and stimulate its growth.

Government of Canada funding for this project is as follows:

A repayable contribution of $450,000 from CED is provided under the Regional Economic Growth through Innovation (REGI) program. This program targets entrepreneurs leveraging innovation to grow their businesses and enhance their competitiveness, as well as regional economic stakeholders helping to create an entrepreneurial environment conducive to innovation and growth for all, across all regions

A contribution of up to $627,100 is provided by AAC under the Supply Management Processing Investment Fund, which helps processors of supply-managed commodities to enhance their competitiveness and resilience in the face of evolving markets. The Fund aligns with the Government of Canada’s commitment to support processors in these sectors as they face the repercussions of recent international trade agreements.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec’s economic growth relies, among other things, on an agri-food sector with organizations that are rooted in the regional economy. The players in this industry are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient, greener, and more just economy for all.