3 People Die From Flesh-Eating Bacteria Infections in New York and Connecticut, Prompting New Guidance

Three people in New York and Connecticut have died from a rare flesh-eating bacterial infection, prompting officials to issue new guidance about both avoiding and diagnosing it.

Officials said a person in New York’s Suffolk County, on eastern Long Island, and two people in Connecticut have died from infections linked to vibriosis, an illness caused by Vibrio vulnificus bacteria, which is found in seawater and raw and undercooked seafood and can cause skin breakdowns, ulcers and other symptoms.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul’s office said Wednesday that the Suffolk County death was still being investigated to determine where the victim came into contact with the bacteria as it issued new guidance and urged residents to take precautions.

