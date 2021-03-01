France Délices Receives $1M in Support from Government of Canada

MONTRÉAL – Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions (CED)

For over 40 years, France Délices has stood out for the range of food products it offers. Distributed in various types of businesses such as grocery stores, supermarkets, restaurants, hotels and airline companies, France Délices’ cakes and other pastries are now being distributed into the United States. In fact, to be able to meet the constantly growing demand for its products, the business has had to invest in its facilities to increase its production capacity.

In recent months, France Délices has proceeded to purchase latest-generation automated production equipment to manufacture a variety of cakes and pastries. These improvements will enable the business to enhance its productivity and satisfy its diverse clientele while developing new markets internationally.

To bring its project to a successful conclusion, the business has received a repayable contribution of $1 million from Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions. In the wake of this, France Délices plans to create seven jobs, on top of the 128 that currently exist.

The funding was announced today by Élisabeth Brière, Member of Parliament for Sherbrooke and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages (Economic Development Agency of Canada for the Regions of Quebec), the Honourable Mélanie Joly, and by Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Member of Parliament for Hochelaga and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship.

This investment is proof once again of the Government of Canada’s commitment to the country’s agri-food businesses. By assisting them in the pursuit of their activities and by stimulating their growth, the government is helping to ensure Quebec’s agri-food industry plays a major role in Canada’s economic recovery.

The Government of Canada is committed to supporting innovative Canadian businesses. A veritable economic engine, innovation is key to success as it generates growth to the benefit of businesses and communities. That is why it is ensuring that businesses can count on the resources they need to create innovative products and market them.