The Honorable Marie-Claude Bibeau announces $2.5M in Government of Canada Support for Fruit d’Or

The Centre-du-Québec region counts a number of dynamic businesses and organizations whose innovative ideas help create a strong local economic fabric. Some organizations have succeeded in adapting to the pandemic and are prospering, while others have had to reduce their operations. Now, as we plan for the economic recovery, they need support more than ever to ensure the vitality of their communities. The Government of Canada is committed to assisting them in the pursuit of their activities and to fostering their growth and success.

With this in mind, the Honourable Marie-Claude Bibeau. Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food, acting on behalf of the Honourable Mélanie Joly, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages and Minister responsible for CED, today announced $2.5 million in financial support for Fruit d’Or, a world leader in the processing of cranberries and wild blueberries. The repayable contribution will enable this flagship Quebec business to enhance its productivity and production capacity through the acquisition of new state-of-the-art production equipment, including an automated production line.

Founded in 2000 and based in Villeroy, the family-owned company Fruit d’Or is the number-one global processor of organic cranberries and the second largest processor of organic wild blueberries. The vast majority of its berries are sourced from established Quebec growers, and the company has five production sites in Quebec. Just recently, the company announced its first U.S. acquisition. Guided by its environmental and social values, Fruit d’Or aims to offer the best of its berries on the world stage and ensure fast and reliable distribution in over 50 countries.

The Government of Canada recognizes and supports businesses and organizations that are a source of pride in their communities. Quebec’s economic recovery relies, among other things, on an agri-food sector with organizations that are well-grounded in the regional economy. The key players in this industry are major contributors to growth, as well as key assets in rebuilding a stronger, more resilient and more just economy for all.