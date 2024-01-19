National Fisheries Institute Welcomes its Officers

Reston, VA – National Fisheries Institute announces its latest slate of officers, ahead of the Global Seafood Market Conference (GSMC.) The officers make up a leadership team that helps direct the group’s work and shepherd the Executive Committee and Board of Directors.

The group includes a wide swath of industry leaders from domestic harvesters and importers to processors and distributors with wild capture and aquaculture represented.

2024 NFI National Officers

Chair Santiago Alvarez, Alfa Gamma Group

Vice Chair Sylvia Wulf, AquaBounty

Treasurer Ryan Clark, The Town Dock

Secretary Justin Conrad, Bay Hill Seafood

Past Chair Kim Gorton, Slade Gorton & Company, Inc.

President & CEO Lisa Wallenda Picard, National Fisheries Institute

Justin Conrad from Bay Hill Seafood is the newest member of the group and will serve as Secretary.

“This is an impressive cross section of the industry and really a team that’s dedicated to moving the seafood community forward,” said Chair Santiago Alvarez of Alfa Gamma Group. “I’m thrilled to serve with them and the true industry leaders we see on NFI’s Executive Committee and Board of Directors. Having these voices help guide the direction of our industry at this pivotal time is vital.”

2023 was a record-breaking year for the number of new NFI members with 22. 2024 is off to an impressive start with an additional 19 new members already signed up. Meanwhile the association is announcing this year’s GSMC will see its largest attendance ever.

For more than 75 years, NFI has been the leading trade association for the seafood industry whose members represent all aspects of the value chain from water to the table. For more information, visit our Web site at www.AboutSeafood.com.