Monrovia: Top Ten Distinctive Selections for 2023

Azusa, California – Creating an amazing garden starts with choosing better plants. For nearly 100 years Monrovia has been blending art, science, and innovation to bring better, more beautiful plants to gardeners everywhere.

“Gardeners want to feel successful,” says Katie Tamony, chief marketing officer at Monrovia. “Because when we succeed with plants, we add living beauty to our homes, connect to nature, and cultivate a sense of joy in our otherwise chaotic lives. Each year we bring our Distinctive Selections plants to market. These plants represent the best of what we bring to our garden center customers and home gardeners everywhere – exclusive plants with superior genetics. In short, our best performers.”

The selection of the list is competitive, as Monrovia grows a diverse offering of more than 4,000 plant varieties. This 2023 top ten list highlights just a fraction of those Distinctive Selections, with an emphasis on new and improved plants that help create a garden that is abundant in beauty, enjoyment, and the peace found in nature.

Seaside Serenade® Crystal Cove Hydrangea

Hydrangea macrophylla ‘CAMFRE29’ PPA

Frilly and floriferous may be the best words to describe Seaside Serenade® Crystal Cove Hydrangea. The plant is covered with intricately cut, lacecap blooms that feature deep, purple-blue or bold pink edges depending on your soil pH. Crystal Cove is a reblooming variety, providing loads of blooms atop strong stems throughout the summer. It’s a must-have for containers and perennial gardens. Partial Sun. 3 to 4 feet tall and wide. Zones 4-9.

Seaside Serenade® Glacier Bay Hydrangea

Hydrangea macrophylla ‘CAMCHO45’ PPAF

The unique features of Seaside Serenade® Glacier Bay Hydrangea put it in a category all its own. On-trend and uncommon, this Monrovia exclusive is quickly becoming the new hydrangea everyone wants. Glacier Bay’s brilliant white, upturned lacecap blooms open to form delicate star shapes on contrasting, dramatic black stems. Plentiful blooms sit atop a backdrop of leathery, dark green foliage. With these eye-catching features, this traditional shrub is right at home in a modern garden design. Beautiful in a container or planted in groups in the garden. Partial Sun. 3 feet tall and wide. Zones 4-9.

Gingersnap™ Potentilla

Potentilla fruticosa ‘Hachapp’ PPAF

We knew Potentilla could be beautiful, and Gingersnap™ Potentilla proves it! Loads of sunny yellow blooms with dramatic salmon-hued edges cover the shrub from top to bottom. Deer- and rabbit-resistant, this Monrovia exclusive blooms continuously throughout the summer. Partial to full sun, 3 feet tall and wide. Zones 3-8.

Heavenly Ascent® Pink Climbing Rose

Rosa x ‘Meictarus’ PPA

Heavenly Ascent® Pink Climbing Rose brings beautiful fragrance and a classic look to your landscape. This smaller climber features fragrant, creamy-pink blooms and reaches 8 feet tall. This continuous blooming rose is a must-have for cottage gardens. Full sun. Zones 5-9. Also available – Heavenly Ascent® Red Climbing Rose.

Ninetta Begonia

Begonia ‘Monhrbt’

This unique, modern Begonia is a fun addition to the garden in warmer zones or inside as a houseplant. Pretty, spotted leaves feature crinkled edges that serve as a backdrop for light-pink and white blooms. 2 feet tall and 3 feet wide. Partial to full shade. Zones 10-11

Fignomenal® Fig

Ficus caria ‘PT-DF-14’ PPAF

If you’ve always wanted to grow figs, but thought you didn’t have the space, put Fignomenal® on your wish list. This smaller selection grows to only about 18 inches tall and wide. The perfect fig for smaller gardens, patios, and containers, Fignomenal provides sweet and delicious medium-sized fruit all season long. Full sun. 28 inches tall and wide. Zones 7-10.

Banana Split® Daphne

Daphne odora ‘Monzulzay’ PPAF

The unique leaves of Banana Split® Daphne make it a standout in the garden. Each of the leaves features a wide, bright-yellow edge that highlights the sweetly fragrant blooms. The buds start out a rosy pink and open to a beautiful white. This Daphne grows to about 4 feet tall and wide. Full shade to partial sun. Zone 7-9.

Emerald Boxer™ Holly

Ilex x ‘RutHol10’ PPAF

If you’re looking for a boxwood replacement, Emerald Boxer™ Holly is a stunning choice. This round, male evergreen holly is very versatile, perfect for shearing or creating a brilliant emerald green hedge. Emerald Boxer will reach about 6 feet tall and wide. Full sun. Zones 7-9.

JeanGenie™ Colorado Blue Spruce

Picea pungens ‘MONEVA’ PPAF

JeanGenie™ Colorado Blue Spruce delivers year-long interest in the landscape. Selected for its stunning bright blue needles and more compact form, JeanGenie is a slow grower, bringing structure and pyramidal stature to the garden. 15 feet tall and 8 feet wide. Partial to full sun. Zones 2-8.

Fiesta™ Lantana

Fiesta Lantana brings bright, bold color to sunny garden spaces. This Lantana series features sterile flowers in hot colors like sunny yellow, bold red, and hot orange. Fiesta features a slightly trailing habit, perfect for hanging baskets and containers. A beautiful perennial in warmer climates, Fiesta Lantana is a must-have annual in cooler zones. Choose from Fiesta™ Pina Lantana, Fiesta™ Picante Lantana and Fiesta™ Paloma Lantana. All three grow 18 inches tall and 30 inches wide. Full sun. Zones: 10-11, annual in cooler zones.