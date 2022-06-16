Waterwise Gardening – Creating Beautiful Gardens with Less Water

Azusa, California – Being a water-wise gardener can be a challenge. Making smart choices with plants, using low-water landscape designs and practicing efficient watering techniques can help you create a garden that is both beautiful and drought tolerant.

Listen in as Monrovia’s trend spotter and chief marketing officer, Katie Tamony, and plant hunter, Georgia Clay discuss water-wise gardening tips and options for drought-resistant, lush foliage and colorful plants you can enjoy this summer.

View the webinar here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oEKXsRmExDs

“You really can have a stunning garden with less water,” says Katie Tamony. “Breeders around the world are developing varieties that can handle the extreme weather conditions we’re seeing here in many parts of the United States. These climate adaptive plants are wonderfully drought tolerant and give us a broader selection to choose from.”

From low-water trees such as Marina Strawberry Tree or Jade Butterfly Ginkgo to the beautiful water-wise blooms of perennials like Junior Walker®Catmint and Kudos Coral Dwarf Agastache, you may be surprised by the number of smart plant options. Even edibles such as Chicago Hardy Fig and Barbeque Rosemary thrive in a low water garden.

Whether you garden in an area prone to drought or are just looking to use less water, this discussion will give you options for trees, flowers, succulents, and lawn alternatives that add beauty without the need for excessive watering.

Spend a few moments in the garden with us on Monrovia’s YouTube channel. You’ll find the Waterwise Gardening webinar and many other inspiring plant videos, timely tips, and answers to many common garden questions.

Watch our Pursuit of Beauty video or access our 2022 Distinctive Plants Guide for more inspiration.

About Monrovia

Inspired by the beauty of plants, gardens, and landscapes everywhere, Harry E. Rosedale, Sr. founded Monrovia in 1926 to be a premier grower of shrubs and trees. Monrovia collaborates with plant breeders around the world to introduce improved plant varieties to North America. Monrovia plants flourish once planted to beautify gardens and landscapes. Please visit Monrovia.com to learn more.