Monrovia: Top Five Plants to Rev Up Your Garden for Summer

Azusa, California – Summer is here and that means it’s time for a garden refresh. If your spring-blooming plants have finished their show, it’s time to reset for the second act. These long-blooming, colorful flowers will have your garden growing beautifully for the hot summer months and beyond.

“Sometimes you need to bring in a little more beauty midway through the gardening season,” said Katie Tamony, Chief Marketing Officer and trend spotter at Monrovia. “We’ve selected these top five summer flowering plants because they bring long-lasting color to the garden, patio, and front entryway. They’re blooming now and will keep performing well into fall.”

Grace N’ Grit™ Roses

If you’re looking for stunning, season-long color, it’s tough to beat easy care Grace N’ Grit™ shrub roses. These roses are proven performers, featuring big clusters of beautiful flowers. Tested at four Monrovia locations across the country, they tackle both heat and humidity along with hot, dry weather with ease. They are tough, disease-resistant roses you do not need to deadhead. Grace N’ Grit roses grow to about five feet tall – the perfect size for landscape beds, containers, and hedges – with their nonstop display of elegant, jewel-tone flowers. Choose from five luscious colors, including Pink BiColor, Red, Pink, Yellow, and White. Recommended for Zones 4-9.

SunBelievable™ Brown Eyed Girl

Sunflowers are the quintessential summer bloom. But when it comes to flower power, there is only one choice. Monrovia’s SunBelievable™ Brown Eyed Girl produces 1,000 blooms (or more) during the season and keeps flowering through the first frost. SunBelievable grows to about 3 feet tall and wide, and does not require deadheading. The beautiful, long-lasting blooms are stunning in the landscape, potted in a container, and as a cut flower. Best of all, SunBelievable’s blooms take on a darker-hued center when the temperatures drop, making them the perfect fall flower.

Sunvilla™ Mandevilla

Monrovia’s Sunvilla™ Mandevilla collection provides free-flowing, tropical color in the garden while remaining well-behaved. Sunvilla’s mounding habit gives it a lusher appeal than other mandevillas. Monrovia’s plant hunter team chose these bold climbers because their blooms are slower to fade, adding long-lasting enjoyment and interest to an arbor, trellis, or hanging basket. Clear, bright colors with yellow throats are backed by glossy green foliage. Look for Sunvilla in Red, White, Pink (pictured), and Giant Red, with extra-large blooms. Sunvilla are considered perennials in Zones 9-11 and annual in every other area of the country. Their twining stems can reach 15 to 20 feet.

Jazzy Jewel® Tropical Hibiscus

Take your relaxing retreat to the next level by adding a dose of juicy color. Jazzy Jewel® Hibiscus feature large flowers that add a lush tropical feel to the garden. Chosen for its longer-lasting flowers (up to three days!) and glossy, deep green foliage, each Jazzy Jewel offers continuous color through the season. Choose from Amber, Gold (pictured), Opal, and Ruby. Hardy in Zones 10-11, this hibiscus is an annual in colder areas, and can also be overwintered in a sunny indoor space. Jazzy Jewel grows 4 to 5 feet tall and wide.

Evolution™ Coneflowers

Monrovia’s Evolution™ Coneflower collection brings vibrant color to the garden from early spring right on through fall. Coneflowers are pollinator magnets, making every Evolution variety a must-have when creating a Garden of Abundance. There is a color choice for every style, including the multi-colored Evolution Colorific™, Evolution™ Yellow Falls Coneflower (pictured), Evolution™ Embers™ Fever, Evolution™ Embers™ Sparks Coneflower, and Evolution™ Fiesta. These coneflowers are recommended for Zones 4-9 and grow 18 to 20 inches tall.

