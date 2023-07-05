Perdue Farms $10,000 Grant Supports Volunteers of America Western Washington Efforts to Feed Food Insecure Families

Everett, Wash. – As part of a commitment to combat food insecurity, Perdue Farms has awarded Volunteers of America Western Washington (VOAWW)’s Hunger Prevention Program a $10,000 grant to help families struggling with hunger in Snohomish County.

The donation from the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation is part of the company’s Delivering Hope to Our Neighbors® initiative focused on improving quality of life and building strong communities. Perdue Farms is the parent company of Draper Valley Farms based in Mount Vernon, Washington, and its local brands: DRAPER VALLEY FARMS® No Antibiotics Ever Chicken, ROXY® The Organic Chicken and RANGER® The Free-Range Chicken.

“In response to the waves of hunger wreaking havoc on vulnerable families in the last few years, we increased the size of our distribution center from a small warehouse attached to the Everett Food Bank to a 60,000-square-foot distribution facility,” said Scott Rossiter, senior director of hunger prevention at VOAWW. “However, historic inflation has threatened the facility’s effectiveness and left us short on food to meet current needs. Having the support of Perdue Farms and our local neighbors Draper Valley Farms will make a meaningful difference.”

VOAWW operates a food bank in downtown Everett, two pantries in south Everett, and a food bank in Sultan that helps the rural neighborhoods of the Sky Valley.

Scott said the distribution center provides up to 35 percent of food staples to 17 other food banks and 18 meal programs in the county. While the distribution center has helped VOAWW answer the call, it isn’t enough. The Perdue grant will be used to purchase food and fuel.

“Inflation has relentlessly battered our programs and the distribution center. Everything we are able to accomplish is tied to food and fuel prices and is at the mercy of the global supply chain. Sticker shock has led to fewer donations,” he said. “And worst of all, even the simplest foods are much further out of reach for families already in the grips of poverty and hunger.”

Scott Taylor, direction of operations at Draper Valley Farms, praised the work of VOAWW’s Hunger Prevention Program.

“At Perdue Farms, we believe that in a country as rich in resources as ours that no one should go hungry,” he said. “VOAWW’s work to ease hunger in Snohomish County is a testament to the caring and dedication of this group. We are proud to lend our support and deliver a little hope to our neighbors.”

About Volunteers of America Western Washington

Volunteers of America of Western Washington is celebrating its 125th year of strengthening communities through human service programs, including hunger prevention, that support individuals’ paths to independence and stability. Headquartered in Everett, services extend across the north Puget Sound area, with tribal services and crisis helplines available statewide.

About the Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation

The Franklin P. and Arthur W. Perdue Foundation, the charitable giving arm of Perdue Farms, was established in 1957 by company founder Arthur W. Perdue and is funded through the estates of Arthur W. Perdue and Frank Perdue. As part of our belief in supporting the communities where and with whom we do business, the Foundation provides grants on behalf of Perdue Farms in communities where large numbers of our associates live and work. At Perdue Farms, we believe in responsible food and agriculture®.

About Perdue Farms

We’re a fourth-generation, family-owned, U.S. food and agriculture company. Through our belief in responsible food and agriculture, we are empowering consumers, customers, and farmers through trusted choices in products and services.

The premium protein portfolio within our Perdue Foods business, including our flagship PERDUE® brand, Niman Ranch®, Panorama Organic Grass-Fed Meats®, Coleman Natural®, and Yummy®, as well as our pet brands, Spot Farms® and Full Moon®, is available through various channels including retail, foodservice, club stores and our direct-to-consumer website, PerdueFarms.com.

Perdue AgriBusiness is an international agricultural products and services company.

Now in our company’s second century, our path forward is about getting better, not just bigger. We never use drugs for growth promotion in raising poultry and livestock, and we are actively advancing our animal welfare programs. Our brands are leaders in no-antibiotics-ever chicken, turkey, pork, beef, and lamb, and in USDA-certified organic chicken and beef. Learn more at Corporate.PerdueFarms.com.