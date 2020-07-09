Perdue Farms Delivers More Than 1.5 Million Pounds of Protein in Support of Communities Amid COVID-19 Crisis

SALISBURY, Md. — Perdue Farms has delivered more than 1.5 million pounds of protein — or six million servings — to food banks and hunger-relief efforts, exceeding its commitment to donate a minimum of one million pounds of protein to support communities where it conducts business in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The effort is part of Perdue’s “Delivering Hope To Our Neighbors” hunger-relief initiative.

Perdue has directed its nutritious protein donations to Feeding America®-affiliated food banks serving its communities, including in California, Delaware, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Texas and Virginia. Perdue has also directed product donations to help frontline healthcare workers and first responders, and support community-based hunger-relief programs.

Some of the most recent donations are supporting:

“The Perdue donation was received at the right time. Many individuals and families who are in need, and possibly food insecure, often cannot afford to purchase chicken and other protein items on their own,” said Jamie Sizemore, executive director of Feeding America, Kentucky’s Heartland in Elizabethtown, Ky. “Perdue has helped us to meet these needs and distribute good, nutritious protein across our service area.”

“Our community has experienced a tremendous increase in Siouxlanders becoming food insecure and needing to rely on the safety net system,” said Linda Scheid, executive director of the Food Bank of the Siouxland in Sioux City, Iowa. “Protein is always a product in high demand, so donations like these are incredibly important and valuable. Only with great support from donors, both financial supporters and food donors, such as Perdue, have we been able to provide the food that is so critical for us all.”

U.S. food banks continue to struggle with an ever-increasing demand for food by individuals and families trying to make ends meet during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Every day, our neighbors within our communities and throughout the U.S. are relying more on their local food banks and pantries to put a meal on the table for their families amid the pandemic,” said Randy Day, CEO of Perdue Farms. “As a food company, we have the resources and a responsibility to help those struggling with food insecurity, especially during an unprecedented time like this. It’s the right thing to do.”

