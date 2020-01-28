Syngenta Flowers to exclusively sell and market HI Breeding Hydrangea in the US and Canada

GILROY, Calif., USA – Syngenta Flowers, LLC, and HI Breeding BV today announced a new agreement, where Syngenta Flowers will exclusively market and sell HI Breeding Hydrangea varieties in the United States and Canada.

Syngenta Flowers is integrating HI Breeding’s long history and world-renowned pedigree in Hydrangea breeding and production to further strengthen the Syngenta Flowers portfolio, enabling Syngenta to offer a compelling assortment of best-in-class, top-tier genetics to the market.

“HI Breeding is a world class Hydrangea producer with a focus on breeding hydrangeas with the growers’ needs in mind. This is aligned with Syngenta Flower’s strategy of offering an innovative portfolio of genetics to the North American market,” said Scott Valentine, Head of Syngenta Flowers in North America. “We are excited to enter this new crop segment with the support of such a well-regarded breeder and collaborator in HI Breeding.”

Syngenta Flowers will produce HI Breeding hydrangea unrooted cuttings at their Alva, FL farm, where they can leverage years of high-quality domestic unrooted cutting production knowledge and an ideal climate for unrooted cutting production. They will primarily focus on servicing dormant hydrangea producers with unrooted cuttings sold through their established broker network.

HI Breeding Hydrangea will be available from Syngenta Flowers as unrooted cuttings in the spring of 2020 and from select dormant plant producers in 2021.

For more information, visit the Syngenta Flowers website at www.syngentaflowers-us.com. Join the conversation online – connect with Syngenta at Syngenta-us.com/social.

About Syngenta

Syngenta is one of the world’s leading agriculture companies. Our ambition is to help safely feed the world while taking care of the planet. We aim to improve the sustainability, quality and safety of agriculture with world class science and innovative crop solutions. Our technologies enable millions of farmers around the world to make better use of limited agricultural resources. With 28,000 people in more than 90 countries we are working to transform how crops are grown. Through partnerships, collaboration and The Good Growth Plan we are committed to improving farm productivity, rescuing land from degradation, enhancing biodiversity and revitalizing rural communities. To learn more visit www.syngenta.com and www.goodgrowthplan.com. Follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/Syngenta and www.twitter.com/SyngentaUS.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This document may contain forward-looking statements, which can be identified by terminology such as ‘expect’, ‘would’, ‘will’, ‘potential’, ‘plans’, ‘prospects’, ‘estimated’, ‘aiming’, ‘on track’ and similar expressions. Such statements may be subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual results to differ materially from these statements. For Syngenta, such risks and uncertainties include risks relating to legal proceedings, regulatory approvals, new product development, increasing competition, customer credit risk, general economic and market conditions, compliance and remediation, intellectual property rights, implementation of organizational changes, impairment of intangible assets, consumer perceptions of genetically modified crops and organisms or crop protection chemicals, climatic variations, fluctuations in exchange rates and/or commodity prices, single source supply arrangements, political uncertainty, natural disasters, and breaches of data security or other disruptions of information technology. Syngenta assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changed assumptions or other factors.