Star Roses and Plants to Showcase New Varieties at Cultivate ‘24

West Grove, PA ­– Star® Roses and Plants will present its new 2025 plant varieties at Cultivate ’24, July 13-16 in Columbus, Ohio. Featured genetics include 2 new additions to the Bushel and Berry® edible brand, a trio of Hydrangea abrorsecens, and roses with fragrance and dry-climate performance.

The 15 new varieties are as follows:

Little Mister™ Buxus

This dense, compact boxwood is 2x the size of fan-favorite ‘Little Missy’ and has the same great blight resistance! Plant in containers or as a small hedge and enjoy its healthy, dark green foliage all year round. Performs best in zones 5–9.

Gilded Hearts™ Cercis

Glossy, golden heart-shaped leaves cover this small tree with vibrant color. Native to the Southwestern United States and Texas, its foliage does not fade, even in direct sun and high heat. Performs best in zones 6-9.

Winter Spark™ Cornus

Stunning in every season! Blooms and berries appear in spring, pretty foliage covers the shrub through summer and fall, and scarlet stems add vibrant color to the landscape all winter long. Deer resistant and native to North America. Performs best in zones 3–8.

Purple Oz™ Dampiera

An abundance of pollinator-friendly purple flowers bloom atop lush, silver-green foliage for long-lasting contrast in the landscape. This variety is tolerant of heat and drought and also grows well in containers where not hardy. Performs best in zones 8–11.

American Lace™ Hydrangeas:

American Lace™ Dark Pink, American Lace™ Pink, and American Lace™ White

The name says it all: graceful, timeless, and native to North America! A collection of three beautiful Smooth Hydrangea varieties that produce more flowers than other varieties and has sturdier stems that keep its large blooms from flopping open midseason. An excellent size for planting under windows. Performs best in zones 3–8.

New Age™ Pink Flush Syringa

It’s a New Age for Lilacs! This compact, unique Lilac is beautiful in both the landscape and containers. It produces fragrant, pink-to-white flowers in the spring, is resistant to mildew, and displays attractive foliage throughout the season. Performs best in zones 4-7.

Snowy River™ Viburnum

Multi-season beauty in one plant! Lightly fragrant, pollinator friendly white flowers appear in spring, followed by glossy green foliage for a lush landscape all summer. In fall, red berries provide festive color and a food source for birds. A low maintenance shrub that is adaptable to both sun and shade. Performs best in zones 5-8.

Brew-Tea-Ful ™ Tea Camellia

The first non-fruiting variety available from Bushel and Berry® is simply tea-riffic! Our Camellia produces three types of tea, making it easy and affordable for growers to diversify their edible program with just one plant. Brew-Tea-Ful™ does especially well in warm climates and can be positioned as a unique evergreen hedge. Performs best in zones 7-9.

Poppin’ Passion™ Passionfruit

A new, southern success for Bushel and Berry® is riding in on a tropical tidal wave of flavor! Our popular small fruit collection now includes a Passionfruit that thrives in warm climates and still offers the container-friendly, easy-to-grow attributes you know from the brand. Its flowers are a host for native pollinators, something the modern gardener will love as much as the delicious fruit! Performs best in zones 9–11.

Loves Me, Loves Me Not™

This gorgeous, deep pink Hybrid Tea has a strong, sweet fragrance reminiscent of lilac and pineapple. Each enormous, 5-inch bloom is bursting with over 200 petals. You’ll have a hard time finding a rose with a fuller bloom!

Sunbelt® Garden Flame™

As the name suggests, this rose adds a striking multicolor effect to the garden. Abundant non-fading blooms emerge deep yellow before transitioning though flaming shades of orange and deep velvet red.

Tiamo™

This Grandiflora Rose has double, non-fading red blooms that do not burn, even in high temperatures. It has high disease resistance, wonderful repeat blooming, and a lovely mild fragrance.

Winning Streak™

Earning your stripes is easy with this rose: just plant and enjoy! Each bloom offers a spectacular palette of cherry red and fuchsia petals striped with yellow. A compact and vigorous Floribunda.

To get an inside look at these new varieties and chat with experts, visit the Star® Roses and Plants booth #3217 and new varieties display at section NV70-74. To learn more about Star® Roses and Plants, visit www.starrosesandplants.com. For Cultivate’24 show information, visit www.cultivateevent.org.

Star® Roses and Plants has been bringing great plants to the world’s gardens since 1897, and continues to introduce breakthrough roses, shrubs, edibles and perennials. Their most notable brands include The Knock Out® Family of Roses, Drift® Roses, Bushel and Berry®, and Bloomables®. Star® Roses and Plants is a wholly owned subsidiary of Ball Horticultural. For more information, please visit www.starrosesandplants.com.