McLane Company Food Safety Team Adds Top Talent and Fuels Innovation in 2024

Industry Veteran Terry Levee Named Senior Director of Food Safety and Quality Assurance

TEMPLE, Texas – McLane recently announced the appointment of Terry Levee as its new senior director of food safety and quality assurance. Levee brings over 35 years of expertise in food safety, quality assurance and regulatory affairs. His extensive background, including his most recent role as senior director of food safety and regulatory compliance for Giant Eagle, well-positions him to lead McLane’s food safety team and support the company’s newest retail foodservice endeavor, McLane Fresh, and its well-established restaurant distribution business.

“Terry’s appointment reinforces our continued focus on upholding the highest standards in food safety. We look forward to Terry’s leadership carrying forward and further enhancing our food safety practices, ensuring our retail and restaurant partners receive the best-in-class service they have come to expect from McLane,” said Larry Parsons, McLane’s chief administrative officer.

McLane’s commitment to excellence in food safety is long-standing. The company has invested more than $1 billion in developing and maintaining a custom cold chain system across 80 distribution centers nationwide and has over 5.6 million square feet of refrigerated and frozen warehouse space. With a state-of-the-art temperature-controlled and regulated fleet of more than 3,900 tractors and 6,100 trailers, McLane maintains cold chain integrity from distribution center to delivery. McLane’s food safety program also achieved BRC Global Standard for Food Safety (BRCGS) certification. BRCGS is the leading provider of global supply chain assurance programs recognized worldwide. The program regularly utilizes independent audits to ensure product integrity and safety, meeting global food safety initiative standards.

“We anticipate that Terry’s addition to our team and his impact on our food safety program will be nothing short of extraordinary. The expertise and leadership showcased in his previous roles have left an indelible mark on those companies, and we believe he will continue his strong track-record here at McLane,” said Parsons.

Levee’s appointment comes as current Senior Director of Food Safety and Quality Assurance, Sam Richardson, plans to retire in March after 48 years with the company. Mike Rose and Michelle Viverette, experienced food safety professionals with McLane, have also been promoted to director, food safety and senior manager, food safety, respectively.

To learn more about McLane’s food safety operations including custom cold chain solutions, multi-temperature storage and shipping capabilities, visit mclaneco.com/distribution-expertise. To learn more about McLane’s tailored retail, restaurant and e-commerce solutions, visit mclaneco.com.

About McLane

Founded in 1894, McLane Company Inc. is one of the largest distributors in America, serving convenience stores, mass merchants, and chain restaurants. As an industry-leading partner to the biggest retail and restaurant businesses, McLane buys, sells, delivers, and serves the world’s most beloved brands. With headquarters in Temple, Texas, McLane has more than 80 distribution centers across the country, employs more than 25,000 teammates, and delivers to nearly every zip code in the US. McLane is a wholly owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway, Inc.