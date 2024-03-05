US Foods Doubles Down on Community Giving Support With Nearly $2 Million in Additional Funding

ROSEMONT, Ill.–US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE: USFD), one of America’s largest foodservice distributors, today announced an increased strategic investment of nearly $2 million as part of the company’s 2024 “Helping Communities Make It” program. The additional dollars will enable new and innovative initiatives across the company’s three strategic community giving pillars: hunger relief, culinary education and disaster relief. US Foods associates will continue their integral role in supporting the program through year-round volunteer events.

“As our communities face high rates of food insecurity, educational hardships, and the consequences of natural disasters, our investment is a major step forward in our effort to meet our communities’ growing needs.” Dave Flitman, CEOPost this

“As an extension of our promise to help our customers Make It, our Helping Communities Make It program will harness the power offood to empower communities in need with nourishment and opportunity,” said Dave Flitman, CEO. “As our communities face high rates of food insecurity, educational and job-training hardships, and the immediate and long-term consequences of natural disasters, our investment is a major step forward in our effort to meet our communities’ growing needs.”

New and enhanced initiatives will provide sustainable solutions across the company’s three strategic community giving pillars:

Hunger Relief: Eliminating hunger in our communities. Amid rising food costs, 44 million people, including more than 13 million children, face hunger in the United States 1 . This year, US Foods will pursue innovative hunger-relief programming with its long-standing partner, Feeding America, as well as new partnerships focused on feeding veterans and military families. As one of the marginalized communities disproportionately impacted by food insecurity, as many as 24% of active-duty members of the military say they experience food insecurity 2 .

Amid rising food costs, 44 million people, including more than 13 million children, face hunger in the United States . This year, US Foods will pursue innovative hunger-relief programming with its long-standing partner, Feeding America, as well as new partnerships focused on feeding veterans and military families. As one of the marginalized communities disproportionately impacted by food insecurity, as many as 24% of active-duty members of the military say they experience food insecurity . Culinary Education: Empowering the next generation of culinary talent. With the national need for cooks and chefs projected to rise 25% by 2030 3 , the company will expand its US Foods Scholars program to students nationwide. The company will offer 18 culinary students $20,000 scholarships from US Foods to pursue degrees in culinary arts, baking and pastry, chef training, and hospitality management. Since its launch, the program has awarded more than $1.7 million in scholarships to nearly 90 students.

With the national need for cooks and chefs projected to rise 25% by 2030 , the company will expand its US Foods Scholars program to students nationwide. The company will offer 18 culinary students $20,000 scholarships from US Foods to pursue degrees in culinary arts, baking and pastry, chef training, and hospitality management. Since its launch, the program has awarded more than $1.7 million in scholarships to nearly 90 students. Disaster Relief: Enabling communities to recover faster. The American Red Crossresponds to an average of 65,000 disasters every year4. As a new 2024 American Red Cross Disaster Responder Program member, the company’s increased investment will provide year-round disaster relief support to provide the Red Cross with the resources needed to quickly mobilize before disaster strikes.

The company will also continue its associate engagement opportunities with three major company-wide giving events. These include a two-week “Spring into Service” volunteer event, Hunger Action Month in support of Feeding America’s nationwide initiative, and a monthlong “Giving Gratitude” holiday drive to fight food insecurity.

For more information about the company’s commitment to Helping Communities Make It, visit usfoods.com/community.

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With more than 70 broadline locations and approximately 90 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 30,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit www.usfoods.com to learn more.