Bakery Ingredients Market Size to Grow by $22B by 2030

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DELAWARE – According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Bakery Ingredients Market by Type and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030,” The global bakery ingredients market size was valued at $12,960.0 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $22,592.6 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.6% from 2021 to 2030.

Bakery ingredients are the building blocks of finished bakery foods such as bread, cookies & biscuits, rolls & pies, cakes & pastries, and others. Increase in trend of healthy eating and rise preference for convenience food are the primary factors boosting the growth of the market. Prominent players and large corporates are developing their products to follow the consumer trends and boost the company growth to occupy major bakery ingredients market share.

However, inclination toward healthier cereals, such as oats, as compared to baked products and stringent regulations on the ingredients used in baked food products & international quality standards hamper the bakery ingredients market growth.

