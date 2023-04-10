Treehouse Software, Inc. Helps US Foods With Their Mainframe Modernization Initiative

PITTSBURGH – Treehouse Software, Inc. is pleased to announce that we were chosen by US Foods for their mainframe data modernization initiatives using the tcVISION Mainframe-to-Cloud and Open Systems data replication product.

Treehouse Software is the worldwide distributor of tcVISION, the leading tool for using change data capture (CDC) for synchronizing mainframe data with real-time and bi-directional data replication. tcVISION’s intuitive data modeling and mapping, and ease of migrating data, made it the ideal choice for helping to modernize the large mainframe environment at US Foods.

“The entire Treehouse Software team is excited about working with US Foods to make their modernization initiatives a success!” said George Szakach, CEO and President at Treehouse Software.

About Treehouse Software, Inc.

Since 1983, Treehouse Software has been serving enterprises worldwide with industry-leading mainframe-related software products and outstanding technical support. Treehouse is a global leader in providing solutions for real-time and bi-directional data replication between a variety of mainframe and non-mainframe sources, including (Mainframe): VSAM, IMS, Db2, Adabas, CA Datacom, and CA IDMS; and (Non-mainframe): AWS, Google Cloud, Azure, Kafka, PostgreSQL, and many more. https://www.treehouse.com | https://www.tcvision.com

About US Foods

With a promise to help its customers Make It, US Foods is one of America’s great food companies and a leading foodservice distributor, partnering with approximately 250,000 restaurants and foodservice operators to help their businesses succeed. With 70 broadline locations and more than 80 cash and carry stores, US Foods and its 28,000 associates provides its customers with a broad and innovative food offering and a comprehensive suite of e-commerce, technology and business solutions. US Foods is headquartered in Rosemont, Ill. Visit https://www.usfoods.com/ to learn more.