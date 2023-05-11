Golbon Announces New Distributor Member

Boise, Idaho – Golbon, a leading national foodservice buying and marketing group supporting the success of independent distributors, welcomes a new Member, Eastern Food Management.

Eastern Food Management is a broadline foodservice distributor servicing the Baltimore/Washington DC metropolitan areas since 1984. They specialize in providing products and services to hundreds of establishments including retail food stores, restaurants, and institutions. Their vision is to be best in class within the food distribution business while creating exceptional service and value for those that entrust them to be their primary food service provider.

“Golbon’s relationship with Eastern Food Management began with several opportunity buys that provided Golbon members aggressive pricing in key categories. Their commitment to customer service and operational excellence is a perfect fit with our Golbon members.” said Rick Weis, Vice President of Sales

Golbon is a national foodservice buying and marketing group headquartered in Boise, Idaho. Founded in 1963, Golbon consists of hundreds of independent foodservice and retail distributors. Golbon members take advantage of aggregated purchasing opportunities, marketing support, innovative solutions, education and insights, and relationship-building opportunities with other independent distributors to drive profit and success across their total business.

