Golbon Welcomes Sirna and Sons Produce

Golbon, a leading national foodservice buying and marketing group supporting the success of independent distributors, is proud to welcome our newest Member, Sirna & Sons Produce.

Since 1939, Sirna & Sons Produce, a fourth-generation, family-run, wholesale food distributor has continually provided premium produce and superior customer service to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, schools, and institutions throughout Ohio, Western Pennsylvania, and Northern West Virginia. Operating out of two state-of-the-art facilities, one in Ravenna, Ohio, and a second in Norwalk, Ohio, Sirna & Sons Produce offers a variety of fresh produce, including value-added items through Christine’s Cuts, its Kosher and Primus GFS certified in-house produce processing facility, dairy and specialty items.

“We are excited to welcome Sirna & Sons Produce to Golbon. Our Supplier and program mix will complement the strategic vision Sirna & Sons has. We are happy to be a part of their journey and are looking forward to what the future brings this wonderful distributor.” commented Tony Taylor, Golbon Vice President.

