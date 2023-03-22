Golbon Announces New President, Kevin Wilson

Golbon, a leading national foodservice buying and marketing group supporting the success of independent distributors, is excited to announce the appointment of Kevin Wilson as Golbon President.

“Kevin brings a depth and breadth in the foodservice arena combined with an enthusiasm that we are confident will help Golbon continue to innovate and lead for years to come.” said Skip Oppenheimer, Chairman/CEO Oppenheimer Companies, Inc.

With over 20 years of foodservice distribution experience, Wilson brings a progressive background in leadership, finance, accounting, IT and field operations. His background includes roles at Food Services of America, Shamrock Foods, and US Foods. Kevin holds a B.B.A degree from Gonzaga University and then attended the inaugural IFDA Executive Leadership Program at the University of Virginia Darden School of Business.

“I am incredibly excited and honored to join the Golbon team as President. My goal in leading this organization is to build on the achievements of the past 60 years and help write the next chapter for Golbon.” said Kevin Wilson, Golbon President.

Please join us in welcoming Kevin to Golbon.