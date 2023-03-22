Legacy Foodservice Alliance Hosts a Productive Spring 2023 Marketplace

Richmond, VA based Legacy Foodservice Alliance hosted its Spring 2023 Marketplace this month from
March 6 to 8 in Orlando, Florida. Over 200 Distributor and Supplier Member attendees convened at the
Hilton Buena Vista Palace Hotel, for three days of engagement, business-building, and collaboration.
Legacy’s semi-annual sales and marketing conference affords Distributor Members and Supplier Partners
the opportunity to network and plan for the upcoming year and beyond.
This year marked the second installment of the much-anticipated Product Showcase, where Supplier
Members featured new and exciting products for their colleagues to see, taste, and experience. “I really
enjoy the product showcase—it gives us the opportunity to taste products and visit other suppliers,” says
one of our Distributor Members. When asked about how this event contributed to their overall
experience- one Supplier Partner mentioned that “the showcase and the member mixer allowed me to
meet with additional Distributor Members to network and show new products in a fun, relaxed
atmosphere!”
In addition to business-building activity, Member awards were presented at The Marketplace, with the
notable addition of the very first Bob Staples Icon award, awarded to Cedar Farms’ very own Mike Essaf.
This award is presented to a Legacy Member who shows not only an encyclopedic knowledge of the
industry, but also embodies the best qualities of our beloved friend and colleague, Bob Staples. The
recipient of this award must exhibit a zest for life that is both comforting and contagious to those around
them. They are honorable, trustworthy, dependable, and a credit to their profession. Steve Push, CEO of
Legacy Foodservice Alliance shared with those attending “We simply couldn’t have given this award to
anyone other than Mike, and we want to thank him for the joy he has brought to all of us over the course
of his career.”
Legacy is looking forward to The Fall Marketplace, September 11-13 in Richmond, VA. Chip Spraggins,
Legacy’s VP of Supply Chain shared, “It’s always rewarding to see everyone together, and we are
encouraged by the extraordinary participation and look forward to our Fall Marketplace in September.
About Legacy Foodservice Alliance
Legacy Foodservice Alliance is a foodservice sales and marketing organization that combines the
purchasing power of more than 200 Distributors and 500 Suppliers to its membership. Legacy was
established in 2009 by people who are well known names in the foodservice business. Legacy is truly a
unique group environment. Legacy combines state-of-the-art technology, industry best practices, and high
touch customer service to help foster success for each Member and their customers. Drawing on decades
of cumulative experience and positive influences of the past, Legacy continues to build the Distributor
Group of the Future. For more information, visit http://legacyfoodservicealliance.com/