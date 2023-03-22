Legacy Foodservice Alliance Hosts a Productive Spring 2023 Marketplace

Richmond, VA based Legacy Foodservice Alliance hosted its Spring 2023 Marketplace this month from

March 6 to 8 in Orlando, Florida. Over 200 Distributor and Supplier Member attendees convened at the

Hilton Buena Vista Palace Hotel, for three days of engagement, business-building, and collaboration.

Legacy’s semi-annual sales and marketing conference affords Distributor Members and Supplier Partners

the opportunity to network and plan for the upcoming year and beyond.

This year marked the second installment of the much-anticipated Product Showcase, where Supplier

Members featured new and exciting products for their colleagues to see, taste, and experience. “I really

enjoy the product showcase—it gives us the opportunity to taste products and visit other suppliers,” says

one of our Distributor Members. When asked about how this event contributed to their overall

experience- one Supplier Partner mentioned that “the showcase and the member mixer allowed me to

meet with additional Distributor Members to network and show new products in a fun, relaxed

atmosphere!”

In addition to business-building activity, Member awards were presented at The Marketplace, with the

notable addition of the very first Bob Staples Icon award, awarded to Cedar Farms’ very own Mike Essaf.

This award is presented to a Legacy Member who shows not only an encyclopedic knowledge of the

industry, but also embodies the best qualities of our beloved friend and colleague, Bob Staples. The

recipient of this award must exhibit a zest for life that is both comforting and contagious to those around

them. They are honorable, trustworthy, dependable, and a credit to their profession. Steve Push, CEO of

Legacy Foodservice Alliance shared with those attending “We simply couldn’t have given this award to

anyone other than Mike, and we want to thank him for the joy he has brought to all of us over the course

of his career.”



Legacy is looking forward to The Fall Marketplace, September 11-13 in Richmond, VA. Chip Spraggins,

Legacy’s VP of Supply Chain shared, “It’s always rewarding to see everyone together, and we are

encouraged by the extraordinary participation and look forward to our Fall Marketplace in September.



About Legacy Foodservice Alliance



Legacy Foodservice Alliance is a foodservice sales and marketing organization that combines the

purchasing power of more than 200 Distributors and 500 Suppliers to its membership. Legacy was

established in 2009 by people who are well known names in the foodservice business. Legacy is truly a

unique group environment. Legacy combines state-of-the-art technology, industry best practices, and high

touch customer service to help foster success for each Member and their customers. Drawing on decades

of cumulative experience and positive influences of the past, Legacy continues to build the Distributor

Group of the Future. For more information, visit http://legacyfoodservicealliance.com/