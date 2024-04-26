UrbanStems Announces Delivery with Walmart GoLocal To Meet Demand For Same-Day Mother’s Day Flowers

The floral gifting company will utilize Walmart GoLocal delivery services to expand its unique, hand-delivered experience and offer last-minute delivery options for customers this Mother’s Day.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — UrbanStems, the premier modern floral gifting company, is announcing expanded same-day delivery to customers just in time for Mother’s Day. Customers in Dallas, Miami, Chicago and Atlanta, can now receive the same fast, reliable and high-quality hand-delivery experience that UrbanStems is known for. UrbanStems is offering same-day delivery in partnership with Walmart GoLocal, Walmart’s white-label delivery service for retailers. UrbanStems plans to deliver 13 million stems this Mother’s Day.

“Mother’s Day is one of the most important days for our customers and for us. We know our same-day delivery service sets us apart by offering unmatched speed and convenience,” said Meenakshi Lala, CEO, UrbanStems. “With Walmart GoLocal, we can now confidently say our premium bouquets will be delivered swiftly and reliably, creating a seamless delivery experience.”

UrbanStems launched with same-day delivery in Washington, D.C., New York and Los Angeles, and has since expanded the service across four additional markets, including Dallas, Miami, Atlanta and Chicago. Introducing same-day delivery with Walmart GoLocal in these four markets is an expansion of UrbanStems’ fulfillment capabilities. Customers in these markets can place an online order at UrbanStems.com and choose from one of the in-house designed arrangements.

“We know customers expect a reliable and timely delivery experience when placing an order, and those expectations are magnified for special occasions like Mother’s Day,” said Rina Hurst, vice president, Walmart GoLocal. “UrbanStems is known for its modern, beautiful bouquets, and we are proud to work alongside them to deliver the quality and convenience their customers expect.”

UrbanStems’ same-day delivery service, enabled by Walmart GoLocal, is a part of the company’s rapid growth and focus on delivering an easy and fast digital experience. Most recently, UrbanStems expanded same-day delivery in Dallas, Texas, in addition to announcing it secured $5 million in Series C extension funding to expand same-day delivery to other markets.

For more information on Walmart GoLocal, visit www.walmartgolocal.com. To browse beautiful bouquets, visit www.urbanstems.com.

About UrbanStems

About Walmart GoLocal

Walmart GoLocal offers businesses white-labeled, reliable delivery and fulfillment solutions. Backed by Walmart’s deep retail and logistics expertise, Walmart GoLocal partners with retailers and other businesses to activate delivery and fulfillment solutions to grow and scale their businesses. Launched in August 2021, Walmart GoLocal has enabled millions of deliveries for businesses nationwide with a 98%+ on-time, same-day delivery rate and no hidden fees. For more information on Walmart GoLocal, visit www.walmartgolocal.com.