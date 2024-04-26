Designer Spotlight: The Eclectic Foral Stylings of Taylor Doyle

Alexandra Farms Floral April 26, 2024

A design created by Taylor in February 2024 at Alexandra Farms

Taylor Doyle is a Dallas-based floral designer and owner of The Floral Eclectic. She specializes in creating special and unique work for her clients by working with them one-on-one to bring their vision to life. Her focus is on event design and floral and other design installations, and she also offers custom fabrication services.

What’s your process for creating a typical design?

Creating a typical wedding design usually involves taking the client’s ideal color palette and applying my favorite floral selection to it. I usually start with a mix of roses, spray roses, carnations and a lint flower like delphinium, stock or snapdragons and then add premium blooms that sway the design in whatever direction the client’s aesthetic is going.

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Alexandra Farms

