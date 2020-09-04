Alexandra Farms Announces the Garden Rose Design Winners

The 3rd Garden Rose Design Contest has been held and the winners have been selected! Entries were received between May 1st and June 28th on our website www.alexandrafarms.com

This year the GRDC was held with only one category: Beautiful designs with Garden Roses! Bridal Bouquets, Vase arrangements, large installation were all accepted. This year we had over 100 entries and the quality of entries was superb.

This year, rather than having a panel of judges as we’ve done in previous years, the winners were selected by a public online vote.

Also new to the 2020 contest, worldwide entries were all rated together. In previous years we had several different contests for different places around the world.

We have counted the over 2,800 online votes and have the winners!

FIRST PLACE: All expense paid trip for two to Alexandra Farms in Bogotá, Colombia

SECOND PLACE: 500 stems of garden roses

THIRD PLACE: 250 stems of garden roses

And the winners are:

1 – Designer: Nicole Braghin, Plan Design Events (@plandesignevents); Garden rose varieties: Juliet (Ausjameson) and Keira (Ausboxer); Photographer: Freire Photography (@freirephoto)

2 – Designer: Katherine Taylor , Jubilee Flowers (@jubilee_flowers); Garden rose varieties: Juliet, Darcey, Romantic Antike, Precious Moments and Princess Charlene of Monaco; Photographer: Lacey McLaughlin (@laceymclaughlinphoto)