Juliet: The Perfect Garden Rose for Pantone’s 2024 Color of the Year

Pantone recently announced their Pantone Color of the Year for 2024 – Peach Fuzz. Acknowledging the importance of connection and kindness, a warm and soft hue of color can bring abundance and newness with comfort and gentleness.

There’s no better example of this gentle peach-tone trend than the romantic Juliet (Ausjameson)! A well-known and sought-after garden rose bred by David Austin Wedding Roses and grown at Alexandra Farms, Juliet brings a unique shape and texture that encapsulates warmth, and a charming elegance to any floral design. She’s also got some history of her own in the garden rose world, being one of the first fresh-cut garden roses introduced by David Austin and immediately enchanting designers and clients alike.

Although Juliet has been quite popular for years, we’re sure we haven’t seen the whole of her yet. We think she’s stunning and familiar, and yet rich – ideal for another year of vibrancy and colorful flowers!

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Alexandra Farms