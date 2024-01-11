Peach Fuzz is Here for the New Year

Rio Roses / Equiflor Floral January 11, 2024

For the past 25 years, the Pantone Color of the Year has had a significant impact on various design industries. That definitely includes floral design! For 2024, Pantone has chosen Peach Fuzz, a cozy peach hue nestled between pink and orange. This hue evokes warmth and embodies tenderness, collaboration, and community building.

Understanding Peach Fuzz

Peach Fuzz represents a shift towards minimalism and subtlety, contrasting the bright shades that dominated previous years. Latrice Eisenman, Executive Director of the Pantone Color Institute, stated that this color choice “echoes our innate yearning for closeness and connection. We chose a color radiant with warmth and modern elegance, a shade that resonates with compassion, offers a tactile embrace, and effortlessly bridges the youthful with the timeless.”

To read the rest of the story, please go to: Rio Roses

