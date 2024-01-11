Aligning for Global Action in the Cocoa and Chocolate Sector: Feb 6-7 World Cocoa Foundation 2024 Partnership Meeting in Amsterdam

ABIDJAN – Next month The World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) will host its 2024 Partnership Meeting, in collaboration with CHOCOA, the premier industry conference for better chocolate. Themed “Aligning for Global Action,” this pivotal event will take place from February 6-7, 2024, at the historic Beurs van Berlage in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Key highlights of the 2024 Partnership Meeting include sessions exploring the complexities of driving sustainability in the cocoa sector, the importance of collaboration among stakeholders, and the forces shaping social, economic, and environmental sustainability. Traceability, Measuring Deforestation, Carbon, and Program Impact. Attendees will have the opportunity to engage in a dialogue meant to deepen understanding, encourage innovative thinking, and foster trust in common goals. Alongside the key topic of EUDR, panel discussions and fireside chats on topics that include Agroforestry for who? Scaling Successful Farmer-Centric Models. The conference will also look at Sustainability Ambitions in Cocoa Producing Countries as well as Measuring Deforestation, Carbon, and Programme Impact.

About World Cocoa Foundation (WCF)

The World Cocoa Foundation (WCF) is an international membership organisation representing the global cocoa and chocolate sectors. Its members include farmer cooperatives, cocoa processors, chocolate manufacturers, supply chain companies, and other companies worldwide.

WCF’s vision is to be a catalyst for a thriving and equitable cocoa sector that is collaborating to improve farmer income, reverse deforestation, and combat child labour. WCF’s unique position at the centre of the cocoa and chocolate sector enables it to create strategic relationships and collaborative programmes with cocoa farming communities, governments, and civil society, which deliver transformative impact and systemic reform.

For further information please visit worldcocoa.org