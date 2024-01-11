International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Welcomes New Membership Director

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has announced Kristan (Kris) Neilson as the new Membership Director.

“2024 kicks off IDDBA’s 60th anniversary. Welcoming Kris to the IDDBA team is the perfect way to start the celebration,” said David Haaf, IDDBA President/CEO. In addition to Neilson’s vast array of retail and association management experience, Haaf noted that her work in member relations and consumer science will allow the association to better serve current members and naturally grow both member base and value.

“It is really exciting to join the IDDBA team at such a pivotable time. I look forward to working with our 1,200 strong member community of retailers, manufacturers and solution-oriented entities that work daily to serve those in our key focus areas of dairy, deli, bakery, and foodservice”, said Kris Neilson, IDDBA’s Membership Director. Neilson added she is immersing herself in all things IDDBA. Meeting existing and potential members and sharing the benefits of the association’s educational product portfolio is top priority. Of course, Neilson is anticipating IDDBA 2024 in Houston, June 9-11.

Neilson comes to IDDBA from the Wisconsin Grocers Association (WGA) where she held the Vice-President of Events role. Additionally, her background includes roles for Wisconsin Association of Independent Colleges and Universities (WAICU) and the insurance, hospitality, and sales industries. Kris volunteers for several organizations including the Alzheimer’s Association and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. As a proud dog mom, Kris and pooch are often on an outdoor adventure. Kris is an avid cyclist and swimmer.

