International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Says Farewell to a Memorable IDDBA 2022

Atlanta, GA — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) signature event, IDDBA 2022, may have come to an official close, but the memories created by our exhibitors and attendees will not soon be forgotten.

“The last few days have been invigorating for countless reasons. We are excited to announce that, by all early indications, attendance was 79% of our 2019 attendance,” said Whitney Atkins, IDDBA’s Vice President of Marketing.” The show floor was a gateway for 1,600 exhibitors, 1,200 retailers, and thousands of attendees to come together for the first time since 2019. IDDBA’s mission and vision are about connecting buyers and sellers of product. We are so proud of how we were able to bring our mission and vision to life in the last few days during IDDBA 2022,” Atkins added.

The Board of Directors and Staff recognize that every individual representing show operations, audio/visual, food and beverage, housekeeping, and security teams made this show memorable for everyone. A special thanks to everyone including those at the Atlanta Convention and Visitors Bureau and the Georgia World Congress Center.

“Every IDDBA has held special moments. IDDBA 2022 will forever be one of, if not the most memorable. Our community came together after two of the hardest years many of us have faced. We all face challenges every day, but we will all leave IDDBA 2022 with a greater sense of overcoming them together, ”Whitney Atkins, Vice President of Marketing.”

IDDBA connects people through food. Our members and exhibitors support foodbanks and food pantries globally and in their neighborhoods. As IDDBA 2022 closes, we are honored to donate remaining product to the Atlanta Community Foodbank on behalf of our members and exhibitors. Together our community continues to connect and make a difference.

For media requests: Please contact Whitney Atkins, VP of Marketing 608-206-1778 or watkins@iddba.org or Max Johnson, Digital Director, Beltrame Leffler Brand Communications 317-363-7445 or mjohnson@bladv.com .

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.