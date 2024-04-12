International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Announces Chip and Joanna Gaines Will Be Part of IDDBA 2024 Speaker Lineup

Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) announces Chip and Joanna Gaines as part of IDDBA 2024 Speaker Lineup.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of IDDBA, which makes IDDBA 2024, Houston Texas one of the biggest shows ever. “Having Chip and Joanna Gaines take stage at IDDBA 2024 to share their story of success epitomizes the heart and passion of our industry”, said Jeremy Johnson, IDDBA’s Vice President of Events.

The Gaineses share with audiences how they lead with creativity, curiosity, risk-taking and a commitment to improving the lives of others to build a brand that today is known and loved by millions. Their unique combination of concreteness and charm has inspired countless others looking to emulate their success and build something better.

Chip and Joanna Gaines are the founders of Magnolia, a Waco, Texas-based company they started together in 2003. For Chip and Jo, what started as a tiny home decor shop has since grown into an expansive national home and lifestyle brand that includes Magnolia Market at the Silos, Magnolia Table, Silos Baking Co., Magnolia Press, and more. Together, Chip and Jo are co-creators of Magnolia Network and have authored ten New York Times bestsellers.

IDDBA 2024 is June 9-11 in Houston, TX. Register for IDDBA 2024 today.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.