Madison, WI — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) has released their most recent COVID-19 Impact report. Since March 15, IDDBA has produced a weekly trends report in conjunction with IRI and 210 Analytics. The reports highlight sales trends of key commodities within the dairy, deli, bakery lens and shifts in consumer behaviors.

IDDBA’s COVID-19 Impact report from this week found that sales during the last week of the month have been somewhat lower than the other weeks throughout the pandemic. The last week of August had other complications, most of all cycling 2019 Labor Day weekend performance with the holiday falling much earlier last year.

As we enter September and the beginning of traditional shopping shifts, the COVID-19 Impact reports will transition to monthly recaps.

Access this week’s full report here.

Visit IDDBA’s website to review all previous COVID-19 Impact reports and webinars here.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.