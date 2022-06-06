International Dairy Deli Bakery Association Opens IDDBA2022 Tradeshow Doors

Atlanta, GA — The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) opens the doors to the IDDBA2022 tradeshow in Atlanta, GA today. Thousands of exhibitors and attendees will come back together for the first show in two years.

“The excitement of seeing everyone again has created an enormous energy,” said Whitney Atkins, IDDBA’s Vice President of Marketing.” Atkins added, “IDDBA staff and Board of Directors has been dedicated to bringing the dairy, deli, and bakery industries and community together again.” The impressive show floor showcases the newest products, trends, packaging innovations, and the latest technologies on the market to provide solutions to sell product and grow business.

IDDBA 2022 is at the Georgia World Congress Center. Show hours are Sunday, June 5, and Monday, June 6, from 11:00 am to 5:30 pm and Tuesday, June 7, from 10 am to 2 pm. Exhibitors from around the global fill Hall B. In addition, daily general session events are available. The popular IDDBA What’s In Store Live Area and the New Product Showcase are must see areas.

About IDDBA: The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association is a nonprofit membership organization serving the dairy, deli, bakery, cheese, and supermarket foodservice industries. Member companies enjoy exclusive benefits and services including the annual tradeshow, leading-edge research, training programs, management tools, and an annual trends report. For more information contact IDDBA at 608-310-5000 or visit iddba.org.